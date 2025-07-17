Previous
Hello by briaan
Tonight this swan visited me on the edge of Victoria Harbour. I was taking photos of clouds at dusk. This majestic creature came looking for food. Alas I had none.
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
July 17th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice one
July 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful swan and capture - lovely detail in the feathers , and such beautiful red beak with a band of white !
July 17th, 2025  
Wylie ace
They are lovely
July 17th, 2025  
