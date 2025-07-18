Previous
Yarra's Edge by briaan
Yarra's Edge

About a 10 minute walk from our home is the River Yarra. We live north of the river, this shot is taken from Yarra's Edge, on the south side. For more information on the marina see [ https://www.melbourne.vic.gov.au/yarras-edge-marina]
Today was a glorious sunny winter's day. A feel like temperature of about 12 deg C/~54 deg F.
This view is looking upstream towards South Wharf and the CBD. This is a small section of the marina, home to many boats and yachts.
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Dione Giorgio
Fabulous reflections. Beautiful shot and scene.
July 18th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
An incredible image. The reflections are breathtaking.
July 18th, 2025  
Karen ace
Very nice composition, what a fabulous capture, everything's so still and crystal clear. Awesome reflections!
July 18th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice one
July 18th, 2025  
