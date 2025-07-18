About a 10 minute walk from our home is the River Yarra. We live north of the river, this shot is taken from Yarra's Edge, on the south side. For more information on the marina see [ https://www.melbourne.vic.gov.au/yarras-edge-marina]
Today was a glorious sunny winter's day. A feel like temperature of about 12 deg C/~54 deg F.
This view is looking upstream towards South Wharf and the CBD. This is a small section of the marina, home to many boats and yachts.
