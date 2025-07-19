Sign up
Previous
Photo 1262
Webb Bridge
The Webb Bridge is a feature for pedestrians and cyclists crossing the Yarra River. [For more details see
https://www.visitvictoria.com/regions/melbourne/see-and-do/history-and-heritage/vv-webb-bridge
]
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. All are appreciated.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Tags
bridge
,
yarra river
,
webb bridge
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and reflections.
July 19th, 2025
