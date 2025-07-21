Previous
Sunset by briaan
Sunset

Tonight's sunset over Victoria Harbour, Docklands.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Photo Details

Mags ace
Amazing sunset and color!
July 21st, 2025  
