Previous
Floral Art by briaan
Photo 1265

Floral Art

Thanks for your views, comments and favs. I appreciate them all.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Exquisite! Your building owner is so nice to provide these lovely arrangements!
July 22nd, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Pretty
July 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact