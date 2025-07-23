Previous
Rainbow over Melbourne by briaan
Photo 1266

Rainbow over Melbourne

During the golden hour 23/07/2025 viewed from our 25th level apartment's balcony. Looking SE with a 12 mm super wide angle lens.
Thaqnks for your views, comments and favs. All are appreciated.
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful golden glow and rainbow.
July 23rd, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful rainbow fv!
July 23rd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Gorgeous golden rainbow scene
July 23rd, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
Glorious light to go with that rainbow!!
July 23rd, 2025  
