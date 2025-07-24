Sign up
Photo 1267
Imperfect beauty
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. All are appreciated.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
2021-2025
iPhone XS
24th July 2025 5:08pm
flower
beauty
imperfect
Babs
ace
Gorgeous lighting
July 24th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh - Gorgeous Brian ! - perfect light and fresh colours showing off the fragility of the flower ! - fav ,
July 24th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured fav!
July 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely light and PoV.
July 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Soo gorgeous
July 24th, 2025
