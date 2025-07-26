Sign up
Sunrise
Another shot of the Melbourne sunrise of 25/07/2025. Viewed from our 25th floor apartment.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. All are appreciated
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
6
2021-2025
iPhone XS
25th July 2025 7:16am
melbourne
,
sunrise
