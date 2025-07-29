Previous
Puddle Pic by briaan
Photo 1272

Puddle Pic

Afternoon along Harbour Esplanade, Docklands.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. I appreciate your feedback.
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
348% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great puddle reflection.
July 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact