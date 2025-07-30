Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1273
Royal Exhibition Building
One of the great examples of architecture in Melbourne
https://museumsvictoria.com.au/reb/
A break in the rain provided this lighting at about midday 30/07/2025.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs. All are appreciated.
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1273
photos
106
followers
92
following
348% complete
View this month »
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
1273
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
30th July 2025 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
building
,
royal exhibition building
Beverley
ace
A lovely photo, I like the walkers and pushchair under the tree… beautiful building and stunning sky
July 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close