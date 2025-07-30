Previous
Royal Exhibition Building by briaan
Royal Exhibition Building

One of the great examples of architecture in Melbourne https://museumsvictoria.com.au/reb/ A break in the rain provided this lighting at about midday 30/07/2025.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Beverley ace
A lovely photo, I like the walkers and pushchair under the tree… beautiful building and stunning sky
July 30th, 2025  
