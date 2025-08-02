Sign up
Photo 1276
Camellia
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. I appreciate them all.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
Brian
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Tags
flower
,
bloom
,
camellia
Mags
Very beautiful!
August 2nd, 2025
Babs
So pretty
August 2nd, 2025
