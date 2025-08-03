Previous
Golden Light by briaan
Photo 1277

Golden Light

31/07/2025 viewed from our 25th level apartment in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Looking SW.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. All are appreciated
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
349% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful light on those buildings!
August 3rd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Sooooo golden!
August 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and golden glow.
August 3rd, 2025  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Beautiful
August 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact