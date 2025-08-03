Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 1277
Golden Light
31/07/2025 viewed from our 25th level apartment in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Looking SW.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. All are appreciated
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1270
1271
1272
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
5
4
1
2021-2025
iPhone XS
31st July 2025 5:17pm
golden
,
lines
,
clouds
,
building
Mags
ace
Beautiful light on those buildings!
August 3rd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Sooooo golden!
August 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and golden glow.
August 3rd, 2025
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Beautiful
August 3rd, 2025
