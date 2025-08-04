Sign up
Previous
Photo 1278
Hot Air
03/08/2025 early morning balloons drift across the Melbourne skyline.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. Very much appreciated.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
3
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1278
photos
108
followers
93
following
Tags
balloon
,
melbourne
,
morning
,
skyline
,
hot-air balloons
Mags
ace
What a beautiful and entertaining capture! Where are they off to, I wonder.
August 4th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful
August 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
So sooo beautiful… the depth of colour easing off as it rises… stunning…
August 4th, 2025
