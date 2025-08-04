Previous
Hot Air by briaan
Hot Air

03/08/2025 early morning balloons drift across the Melbourne skyline.
Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Mags ace
What a beautiful and entertaining capture! Where are they off to, I wonder.
August 4th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful
August 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
So sooo beautiful… the depth of colour easing off as it rises… stunning…
August 4th, 2025  
