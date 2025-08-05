Sign up
Photo 1279
Cloudscape
04/08/2025 from our 25th level apartment looking west. Victoria Harbour on the right. The Yarra River on the left, flowing west. The Bolte Bridge traverses the image. Three box cranes locate a multistorey apartment construction site.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
Brian
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
1279
photos
108
followers
93
following
1279
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
4th August 2025 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
construction
,
yarra river
,
bolte bridge
,
victoria harbour
,
box crane
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful view and sunrise colours. Well worth getting up early to shoot and watch the sun come up.
August 5th, 2025
Mags
Lovely view and sky.
August 5th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
Wonderful scene and capture
August 5th, 2025
Joan Robillard
Lovely
August 5th, 2025
