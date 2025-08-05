Previous
Cloudscape by briaan
Cloudscape

04/08/2025 from our 25th level apartment looking west. Victoria Harbour on the right. The Yarra River on the left, flowing west. The Bolte Bridge traverses the image. Three box cranes locate a multistorey apartment construction site.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful view and sunrise colours. Well worth getting up early to shoot and watch the sun come up.
August 5th, 2025  
Mags
Lovely view and sky.
August 5th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Wonderful scene and capture
August 5th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
August 5th, 2025  
