Street level sunset
05/08/2025 sun setting below the Bolte Bridge. "Victoria Harbour"
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. All are appreciated
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
2
2021-2025
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
5th August 2025 5:23pm
Tags
sun
,
boats
,
marina
,
yachts
,
bolte bridge
,
victoria harbour
