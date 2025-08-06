Previous
Street level sunset by briaan
Photo 1280

Street level sunset

05/08/2025 sun setting below the Bolte Bridge. "Victoria Harbour"
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. All are appreciated
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
350% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact