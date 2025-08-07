Sign up
Previous
Photo 1281
Evening lights
06/08/2025 viewed from our 25th floor apartment. The Bolte Bridge "Goal Posts" are illuminated in a magenta light. Construction is where the green boom of the box crane is visible.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
6th August 2025 8:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
construction
,
goal posts
,
bolte bridge
,
box crane
