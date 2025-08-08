Previous
Good morning Melbourne by briaan
Photo 1282

Good morning Melbourne

07/08/2025 view to the east from our 25th floor apartment balcony. Seeing the hot air balloons lifts my spirits.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. I appreciate them all.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
351% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So lovely being able to see the balloons so well.
August 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact