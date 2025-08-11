Previous
Setting sun by briaan
Photo 1285

Setting sun

10/08/2025 Viewed from our 25th floor apartment. Victoria Harbour in the foreground. The Yarra River flowing out of the image on the left. The Bolte Bridge traverses the image. Construction with three box cranes dominate the skyline.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact