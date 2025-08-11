Sign up
Previous
Photo 1285
Setting sun
10/08/2025 Viewed from our 25th floor apartment. Victoria Harbour in the foreground. The Yarra River flowing out of the image on the left. The Bolte Bridge traverses the image. Construction with three box cranes dominate the skyline.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
10th August 2025 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
clouds
,
yarra river
,
bolte bridge
,
victoria harbour
,
box cranes
