Photo 1286
Meteor
11/08/2025 Meet Meteor, one of our 2 domestic short haired cats. A neutered male, he is about 5 years old.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. All are appreciated.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
6
2
Brian
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
11th August 2025 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
meteor
,
domestic short haired
Diana
A stunning portrait of your beautiful kitty.
August 12th, 2025
JackieR
Oh my he's handsome/beautiful!! Those eyes!!!!!!
August 12th, 2025
Wylie
He looks lovely.
August 12th, 2025
Shirley
What a cutie
August 12th, 2025
Joan Robillard
Looks like my Two a little. Good capture
August 12th, 2025
Dianne
Terrific image.
August 12th, 2025
