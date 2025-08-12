Previous
Meteor by briaan
Photo 1286

Meteor

11/08/2025 Meet Meteor, one of our 2 domestic short haired cats. A neutered male, he is about 5 years old.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. All are appreciated.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A stunning portrait of your beautiful kitty.
August 12th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Oh my he's handsome/beautiful!! Those eyes!!!!!!
August 12th, 2025  
Wylie ace
He looks lovely.
August 12th, 2025  
Shirley ace
What a cutie
August 12th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Looks like my Two a little. Good capture
August 12th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Terrific image.
August 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact