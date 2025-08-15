Previous
5 floating by by briaan
Photo 1289

5 floating by

14/08/2025 morning flights viewed from our 25th floor balcony. Their movement is one of silence and beauty.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. I appreciate all.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wow sooo magnificent, a really super capture
August 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Simply lovely capture!
August 15th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
👍❤️👍
August 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact