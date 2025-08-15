Sign up
Previous
Photo 1289
5 floating by
14/08/2025 morning flights viewed from our 25th floor balcony. Their movement is one of silence and beauty.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. I appreciate all.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1289
photos
109
followers
94
following
353% complete
View this month »
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
14th August 2025 7:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
beauty
,
silence
,
flights
,
hot air balloons
Beverley
ace
Wow sooo magnificent, a really super capture
August 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Simply lovely capture!
August 15th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
👍❤️👍
August 15th, 2025
