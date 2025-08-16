Previous
Wavy Clouds by briaan
Photo 1290

Wavy Clouds

A few minutes before sunset. Viewed from our 25th floor apartment. The water on the right of the image is Victoria Harbour, { https://walkingmaps.com.au/walk/546} on the left is the Yarra River flowing out of the image to the sea. The so-called "goal posts" of the Bolte Bridge [ https://www.visitmelbourne.com/regions/melbourne/see-and-do/history-and-heritage/vv-bolte-bridge] dominate the skyline.
Thanks for your views. comments and favs. All are appreciated
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact