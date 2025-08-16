Sign up
Photo 1290
Wavy Clouds
A few minutes before sunset. Viewed from our 25th floor apartment. The water on the right of the image is Victoria Harbour, {
https://walkingmaps.com.au/walk/546}
on the left is the Yarra River flowing out of the image to the sea. The so-called "goal posts" of the Bolte Bridge [
https://www.visitmelbourne.com/regions/melbourne/see-and-do/history-and-heritage/vv-bolte-bridge
] dominate the skyline.
Thanks for your views. comments and favs. All are appreciated
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Tags
sunset
,
water
,
clouds
,
dusk
,
harbour
,
bolte bridge
,
victoria harbour
,
goal-posts
