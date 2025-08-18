Previous
Golden by briaan
Looking west from our 25th floor apartment in Docklands. I enjoy the clouds, colours and reflections.
Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Kerry McCarthy ace
Such a pretty view!
August 18th, 2025  
Karen ace
Lovely late afternoon view and colours.
August 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
Just lovely!
August 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful streak of warm yellows & golds… gorgeous capture
August 18th, 2025  
