Previous
Photo 1293
Romance
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. I appreciate them all.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
3
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1293
photos
109
followers
94
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
19th August 2025 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
water
,
romance
,
pigeons
Corinne C
ace
Such a sweet pic. Fav
August 19th, 2025
Babs
ace
Aw so sweet
August 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
Marvelous love birds. =)
August 19th, 2025
