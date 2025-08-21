Previous
Daffodil Day

Today, the Cancer Council raises money for research into cures for cancer. Daffodils represent the fund raising effort. [ https://www.daffodilday.com.au/] This display is inside the courtyard of the Rialto Building. [ https://whatson.melbourne.vic.gov.au/things-to-do/daffodil-day-at-rialto]
As a cancer survivor, I strongly support fund raising for combating all forms of cancer.
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and a very impressive scene. A very important issue needing all the support needed for this fund raising event.
