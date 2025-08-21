Sign up
Previous
Photo 1295
Daffodil Day
Today, the Cancer Council raises money for research into cures for cancer. Daffodils represent the fund raising effort. [
https://www.daffodilday.com.au/
] This display is inside the courtyard of the Rialto Building. [
https://whatson.melbourne.vic.gov.au/things-to-do/daffodil-day-at-rialto
]
As a cancer survivor, I strongly support fund raising for combating all forms of cancer.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. I appreciate them all.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1295
photos
108
followers
94
following
354% complete
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
21st August 2025 5:13pm
Tags
daffodils
,
cancer
,
research
,
donations
,
cancer council
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and a very impressive scene. A very important issue needing all the support needed for this fund raising event.
August 21st, 2025
