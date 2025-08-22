Previous
Garden view

Our 30 level Docklands apartment building has a garden on the 7th floor. This was taken 21/08/2025 looking NW across Victoria Harbour, Docklands.
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene and colours.
August 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Love the colors and the sky drama unfolding!
August 22nd, 2025  
Babs ace
Gorgeous sunset, I love the golden glow and reflections on the water
August 22nd, 2025  
