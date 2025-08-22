Sign up
Previous
Photo 1296
Garden view
Our 30 level Docklands apartment building has a garden on the 7th floor. This was taken 21/08/2025 looking NW across Victoria Harbour, Docklands.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs. All are appreciated.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
3
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Tags
reflections
,
clouds
,
victoria harbour
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene and colours.
August 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Love the colors and the sky drama unfolding!
August 22nd, 2025
Babs
ace
Gorgeous sunset, I love the golden glow and reflections on the water
August 22nd, 2025
