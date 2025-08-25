Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1299
Peace
Thanks for your views, comments and favs.
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
7
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1299
photos
109
followers
95
following
355% complete
View this month »
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
25th August 2025 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
peace lily
Mags
ace
A beautiful capture on a nice background.
August 25th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture fav!
August 25th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Peace Please!!! This is truly beautiful in thought and capture.
August 25th, 2025
Diana
ace
I can only echo what Dorothy wrote, simply beautiful.
August 25th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
August 25th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So beautiful
August 25th, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
Beautifully donne Brian.
August 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close