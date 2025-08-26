Sign up
Previous
Photo 1300
Glow
22/08/2025 from our 25th level apartment. 10 minutes after the shot postedon 23/08/2025.
Thanks for stopping by. Always appreciate your comments and favs.
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
3
3
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
1300
photos
109
followers
95
following
1293
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
22nd August 2025 6:01pm
sunset
,
glow
Corinne C
ace
The color change is amazing. Beautiful!
August 26th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
wow
August 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
Stunningly beautiful!
August 26th, 2025
