Previous
Photo 1303
After sundown
29/08/2025 view from our 25th floor apartment in Docklands. Love the blues and the glow along thje horizon.
Thanks for stopping by.
I appreciate all comments and favs
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Views
3
2021-2025
iPhone XS
29th August 2025 6:19pm
blue
,
blue hour
