Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1304
Rumpleteaser
We visited our good friends in Colac today. They have 2 Birman Cats. This is the beautiful neutered female.
Thanks for stopping by.
I appreciate all comments and favs.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1304
photos
109
followers
95
following
357% complete
View this month »
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
30th August 2025 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
birman
,
rumpleteaser
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close