Previous
Rumpleteaser by briaan
Photo 1304

Rumpleteaser

We visited our good friends in Colac today. They have 2 Birman Cats. This is the beautiful neutered female.
Thanks for stopping by.
I appreciate all comments and favs.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
357% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact