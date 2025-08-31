Sign up
Photo 1305
Farewell August
Judy captured this glorious view from our 25th floor apartment. See tags for features of the image.As we bid farewell to August (come on Spring) we see more signs of new life with various spring blossom trees [
https://www.thetutuguru.com.au/plants/the-best-spring-blossom-trees-for-australia/?srsltid=AfmBOooMf6NGPQoOY9y2xAPLxQZsNIxghib5ycZ7YWpnkdjmLN45P0aC
]
Thanks for dropping by
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
2
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
1305
photos
109
followers
95
following
357% complete
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
31st August 2025 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
apartment
,
sunset
,
reflections
,
clouds
,
judy
,
yarra river
,
bolte bridge
,
victoria harbour
,
25th floor
Mags
ace
Spectacular capture!
August 31st, 2025
Wylie
ace
super lighting on an industrial scene
August 31st, 2025
