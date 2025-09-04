Sign up
Photo 1309
Lunar
04/09/2025 the moon from Docklands, Victoria, Australia. A clear evening.
Thanks for stopping by.
I appreciate all comments and favs
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
Brian
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
4th September 2025 7:42pm
Tags
moon
,
australia
,
victoria
,
lunar
,
docklands
KV
ace
Love the composition. Fav!
September 4th, 2025
