Moonrise by briaan
Moonrise

Today, It was fun capturing the moonrise in bright daylight. Taken from our 25th level apartment balcony across the Melbourne skyiine.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Aimee Ann
Out of this world...literally!
September 5th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Always a lovely thing to watch
September 5th, 2025  
