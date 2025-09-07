Previous
"Holey" Cloud by briaan
"Holey" Cloud

Tonight there was a remarkable "hole" in the cloud bank at dusk. Viewed from our 25th floor apartment, a surreal image backlighting the so called "goal-posts" of the Bolte Bridge. [ https://www.visitmelbourne.com/regions/melbourne/see-and-do/history-and-heritage/vv-bolte-bridge]
Victoria Harbour is on the right of the image and the Yarra River is on the left of the 4 construction cranes.
Thanks for stopping by.
I appreciate your comments and favs.
Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Wylie ace
That really is quite a dramatic hole in the clouds!
September 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
It looks like flames from the goal posts.
September 7th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So interesting
September 7th, 2025  
Babs ace
Interesting hole, maybe the hole in the ozone layer. ha ha
September 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! Beautiful shot.
September 7th, 2025  
