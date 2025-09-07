Sign up
Previous
Photo 1312
"Holey" Cloud
Tonight there was a remarkable "hole" in the cloud bank at dusk. Viewed from our 25th floor apartment, a surreal image backlighting the so called "goal-posts" of the Bolte Bridge. [
https://www.visitmelbourne.com/regions/melbourne/see-and-do/history-and-heritage/vv-bolte-bridge
]
Victoria Harbour is on the right of the image and the Yarra River is on the left of the 4 construction cranes.
Thanks for stopping by.
I appreciate your comments and favs.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
7th September 2025 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hole
,
clouds
,
construction
,
surreal
,
cranes
,
backlighting
,
yarra river
,
bolte bridge
,
victoria harbour
Wylie
ace
That really is quite a dramatic hole in the clouds!
September 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks like flames from the goal posts.
September 7th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So interesting
September 7th, 2025
Babs
ace
Interesting hole, maybe the hole in the ozone layer. ha ha
September 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! Beautiful shot.
September 7th, 2025
