Previous
Canola by briaan
Photo 1314

Canola

Today we drove westward from home in Docklands to Port MacDonnell along the Princes Hwy. Along the way in rainy weather, we were treated to magnificent fields/paddocks of Canola crops.
Thanks for stopping by.
I appreciate all comments and favs.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
360% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 10th, 2025  
moni kozi
Wowsers
September 10th, 2025  
KV ace
Nice lines.
September 10th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely image.
September 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact