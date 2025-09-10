Sign up
Photo 1314
Photo 1314
Canola
Today we drove westward from home in Docklands to Port MacDonnell along the Princes Hwy. Along the way in rainy weather, we were treated to magnificent fields/paddocks of Canola crops.
Thanks for stopping by.
I appreciate all comments and favs.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Views
10
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
10th September 2025 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainy
,
crop
,
fields
,
canola
,
paddocks
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 10th, 2025
moni kozi
Wowsers
September 10th, 2025
KV
ace
Nice lines.
September 10th, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely image.
September 10th, 2025
