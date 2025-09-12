Sign up
Previous
Photo 1316
Giant Penguins
ort MacDonnell features a series of limestone penguin statues, located near the old woolwash site on Cress Creek. These sculptures, which stand approximately 1.9 meters tall, were created using local limestone and depict different figures including a surfer, fisher, and leader.
Key details:
Material: Local limestone.
Location: Near the old woolwash site on Cress Creek.
Figures: The statues include a surfer, a fisher, and a leader.
Size: Each statue is about 1.9 meters tall.
Purpose: The sculptures are part of the local history and interpretation of the area.
[
https://www.google.com/search?q=Penguin+Statues+Port+MacDonnell+South+Australia+&sca_esv=fa33a8f143317ce1&rlz=1C1CHBF_en-GBAU1102AU1102&ei=4V_FaJfSJ8yM4-EP9eCO4Ag&ved=0ahUKEwjXxqOS29WPAxVMxjgGHXWwA4wQ4dUDCBA&oq=Penguin+Statues+Port+MacDonnell+South+Australia+&gs_lp=Egxnd3Mtd2l6LXNlcnAiMFBlbmd1aW4gU3RhdHVlcyBQb3J0IE1hY0Rvbm5lbGwgU291dGggQXVzdHJhbGlhIDIFECEYoAFI06sBUNE1WOxmcAF4AJABAJgB7AGgAbUbqgEGMC4xMi42uAEMyAEA-AEBmAISoALWGsICDhAAGIAEGLADGIYDGIoFwgILEAAYgAQYsAMYogTCAggQABiwAxjvBcICBxAhGKABGAqYAwCIBgGQBgSSBwUxLjkuOKAH7DSyBwUwLjkuOLgHzBrCBwYwLjE0LjTIBys&sclient=gws-wiz-serp
]
Thanks for stopping by
I appreciate your comments and favs
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
4
0
Embed Code
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1316
photos
109
followers
95
following
360% complete
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
11th September 2025 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
limestone
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and info about these beautiful sculptures, great shadow too.
September 13th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great shot - love how the shadow echoes the shape of the tree !
September 13th, 2025
Aimee Ann
Great find!
September 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture…
September 13th, 2025
