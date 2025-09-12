Previous
Giant Penguins by briaan
Photo 1316

Giant Penguins

ort MacDonnell features a series of limestone penguin statues, located near the old woolwash site on Cress Creek. These sculptures, which stand approximately 1.9 meters tall, were created using local limestone and depict different figures including a surfer, fisher, and leader.
Key details:
Material: Local limestone.
Location: Near the old woolwash site on Cress Creek.
Figures: The statues include a surfer, a fisher, and a leader.
Size: Each statue is about 1.9 meters tall.
Purpose: The sculptures are part of the local history and interpretation of the area.
[ https://www.google.com/search?q=Penguin+Statues+Port+MacDonnell+South+Australia+&sca_esv=fa33a8f143317ce1&rlz=1C1CHBF_en-GBAU1102AU1102&ei=4V_FaJfSJ8yM4-EP9eCO4Ag&ved=0ahUKEwjXxqOS29WPAxVMxjgGHXWwA4wQ4dUDCBA&oq=Penguin+Statues+Port+MacDonnell+South+Australia+&gs_lp=Egxnd3Mtd2l6LXNlcnAiMFBlbmd1aW4gU3RhdHVlcyBQb3J0IE1hY0Rvbm5lbGwgU291dGggQXVzdHJhbGlhIDIFECEYoAFI06sBUNE1WOxmcAF4AJABAJgB7AGgAbUbqgEGMC4xMi42uAEMyAEA-AEBmAISoALWGsICDhAAGIAEGLADGIYDGIoFwgILEAAYgAQYsAMYogTCAggQABiwAxjvBcICBxAhGKABGAqYAwCIBgGQBgSSBwUxLjkuOKAH7DSyBwUwLjkuOLgHzBrCBwYwLjE0LjTIBys&sclient=gws-wiz-serp]
Thanks for stopping by
I appreciate your comments and favs
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
360% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot and info about these beautiful sculptures, great shadow too.
September 13th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great shot - love how the shadow echoes the shape of the tree !
September 13th, 2025  
Aimee Ann
Great find!
September 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture…
September 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact