Bucks Bay - Carpenter Rocks

Carpenter Rocks is a small coastal village on South Australia's Limestone Coast, located about 35-40 km south-west of Mount Gambier, known for its Southern rock lobster fishing industry, safe harbor at Bucks Bay, and access to the natural beauty of Canunda National Park. Visitors can enjoy four-wheel driving, camping, and exploring sand dunes at the park, as well as visiting the Cape Banks Lighthouse. The area features a memorial to the 19 fishermen lost at sea and offers activities like rock pool exploration at low tide.

This view shows boats for crayfish fishing.

