Previous
Photo 1322
Sundown
17/09/2025 golden hour view from our 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia.
Thanks for stopping by.
I will comment tomorrow.
Loving all comments and favs
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
1
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1322
photos
107
followers
95
following
362% complete
View this month »
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
17th September 2025 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
clouds
,
golden hour
,
yarra river
,
bolte bridge
,
victoria harbour
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of this gorgeous scene and dramatic colours.
September 17th, 2025
