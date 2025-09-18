Previous
Reflecting by briaan
Photo 1323

Reflecting

This is the western side of Victoria Harbour Promenade, Docklands. [ https://www.google.com/search?q=victoria+harbour+promenade&oq=Victoria+Harbour&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBwgDEAAYgAQyCggAEAAY4wIYgAQyEAgBEC4YrwEYxwEYgAQYjgUyDAgCEEUYOxixAxiABDIHCAMQABiABDIQCAQQLhivARjHARiABBiOBTIGCAUQRRhAMgYIBhBFGEEyBggHEEUYQdIBCTEzNDg1ajBqN6gCCLACAfEFdJn6dvtPShw&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8]
Early afternoon capture of reflections of apartment buildings.
Brian

Photo Details

