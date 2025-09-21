Sign up
Previous
Photo 1326
Blue Hour
Thanks for stopping by.
I appreciate all comments and favs
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
2
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
Tags
boats
,
construction
,
yachts
,
victoria
,
cranes
,
yarra river
,
bolte bridge
,
harbour"
Wylie
ace
beautiful colours you've picked out in this shot
September 21st, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
wonderful scene beneath the broody sky
September 21st, 2025
