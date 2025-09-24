Previous
Clouds by briaan
Dusky city scape viewed from our 25th floor apartment balcony.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Diana ace
Gorgeous clouds and colours, beautiful capture and view.
September 24th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely clouds and colours ,a super view .
September 24th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
A beautiful scene. Lucky you, Brian!
September 24th, 2025  
