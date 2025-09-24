Sign up
Previous
Photo 1329
Clouds
Dusky city scape viewed from our 25th floor apartment balcony.
Thanks for stopping by.
I appreciate all comments and favs
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
3
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1329
photos
107
followers
95
following
364% complete
View this month »
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2021-2025
Tags
melbourne
,
clouds
,
australia
,
dusk
,
victoria
,
25th
,
docklands
Diana
ace
Gorgeous clouds and colours, beautiful capture and view.
September 24th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely clouds and colours ,a super view .
September 24th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
A beautiful scene. Lucky you, Brian!
September 24th, 2025
