Previous
reflections by briaan
Photo 1330

reflections

A filler for today.
Thanks for stopping by.
I love all comments and favs
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
364% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact