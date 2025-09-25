Sign up
Previous
Photo 1330
reflections
A filler for today.
Thanks for stopping by.
I love all comments and favs
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
0
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
1330
photos
107
followers
95
following
364% complete
View this month »
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
Tags
apartment
,
reflections
,
buildings
,
clouds
,
balcony
,
docklands
,
25th floor
