Possum Magic by briaan
Photo 1331

Possum Magic

A glorious member of the protea family. Originally from South Africa, they do very well in parts of Australia.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Diana ace
Beautiful
September 26th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
So beautiful, nice on the white background.
September 26th, 2025  
