Photo 1333
Protea
The last protea.
Thanks for stopping by.
I appareciate all comments and favs
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
3
2
Brian
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
flowers
protea
hdr7
Susan Wakely
Such a lovely and interesting flower.
September 28th, 2025
Diana
Beautiful flower and capture.
September 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful !
September 28th, 2025
