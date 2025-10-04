Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1339
Drama
Thanks for stopping by. This was taken from ground level just outside our apartment building in Docklands. 2025/10/03
I appreciate all comments and favs
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1339
photos
107
followers
95
following
366% complete
View this month »
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
2021-2025
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
buildings
,
clouds
,
ferris wheel
,
cityscape
,
victoria harbour
,
mlebourne
Beverley
ace
The green nature stands out beautifully in the dramatic scenery…
Great capture…
October 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Very dramatic looking sky.
October 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Great capture…