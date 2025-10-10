Sign up
Photo 1345
Pansies
04/10/2025 I love mass plantings of pansies. Amazing variety of colours. Loving Spring in Melbourne.
Thanks for stopping by.
Appreciate all comments and favs
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1345
photos
106
followers
95
following
368% complete
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
pansies
,
new quay
,
mass planting
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful variety of colours
October 10th, 2025
