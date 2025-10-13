Sign up
Previous
Photo 1348
Setting sun
Thanks for stopping by.
I appreciate all comments and favs.
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
1
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1348
photos
106
followers
95
following
369% complete
View this month »
1341
1342
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
1348
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
clouds
,
yarra river
,
bolte bridge
,
victoria harbour
,
25th floor
Diana
ace
Such a magnificent scene and capture, stunning view, clouds and colours
October 13th, 2025
