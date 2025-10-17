Sign up
Photo 1352
Make me 😊
These flowers make me smile. It is the colour and their boldness to grow in sand. These are growing on the beach at Rye.
Thanks for stopping by.
I appreciate all comments and favs
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
2021-2025
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
15th October 2025 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
beach
,
australia
,
victoria
,
rye
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Such sunny open hearted flowers.
October 20th, 2025
