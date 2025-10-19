Previous
Lady birds by briaan
Photo 1353

Lady birds

19/10/2025 A member of the COLEOPTERA (beetle) creatures, the lady bird goes by various names, lady bug or lady beetle. { https://www.australiangeographic.com.au/nature-wildlife/2017/07/ladybirds-every-childs-favourite-bug/]
I think the two in this image make the photo. What do you think?
I appreciate all comments and favs.
Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Rick ace
Cool capture.
October 19th, 2025  
