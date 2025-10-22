Previous
Gold by briaan
Photo 1357

Gold

We are blessed to have this view from our apartment.
Thanks for stopping by
All comments and favs are greatly appreciated
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
371% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful view and cloudscape, such lovely light.
October 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact