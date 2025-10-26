Sign up
Previous
Photo 1361
Perspective
26/10/2025
In response to the many comments about the flower, here is the whole plant with me alongside to show its relative size. I am about 173 cms tall.
Thanks for stopping by.
All comments and favs are appreciated.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
gymea lily
,
doryanthes excelsa corrêa
Diana
ace
I would never have guessed, thanks for this lovely shot and comparison.
October 26th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh that's a grand one
October 26th, 2025
Wylie
ace
I was sure these lilies were going to be you, and indeed even with you too! They always amaze me.
October 26th, 2025
